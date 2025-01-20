UNRWA announces 4,000 truckloads of humanitarian aid were ready to enter Gaza Strip

(MENAFN) The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) announced on Sunday that 4,000 truckloads of humanitarian aid were ready to enter the Gaza Strip, half of which were filled with food and flour. This move comes after the ceasefire agreement between Hamas and Israel, which took effect following more than 15 months of intense conflict that left Gaza in a state of humanitarian disaster and unprecedented destruction. The first phase of the ceasefire, lasting 42 days, includes multiple provisions: the withdrawal of Israeli forces from densely populated areas, the exchange of hostages and detainees, the return of displaced individuals to their homes, and the facilitation of medical treatment for the wounded. Additionally, there will be an increase in the distribution of large-scale humanitarian aid across Gaza.



The World Food Programme (WFP) also confirmed that its trucks began entering Gaza on Sunday through the Zikim and Kerem Shalom crossings, both controlled by Israel. The first shipments included wheat flour and ready-to-eat food parcels, which are crucial for the ongoing humanitarian response. The WFP emphasized that the ceasefire is vital for ensuring the safety and efficient delivery of aid, and the organization plans to continue providing food daily through humanitarian corridors that include entry points in Egypt, Jordan, and Israel.

