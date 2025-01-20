Ben-Gvir, other members of his Jewish Greatness party resign from Israeli government

(MENAFN) Following the resignation of Defense Itamar Ben-Gvir and other members of his Jewish Greatness party from the Israeli in opposition to the Gaza ceasefire agreement, questions have arisen about the stability of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's government. While analysts believe Ben-Gvir's resignation alone is unlikely to cause Netanyahu's government to collapse, the situation could change if Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, who has also expressed opposition to the ceasefire, decides to resign as well. Smotrich, however, only opposed the deal in a recent vote in the expanded government, and Netanyahu reportedly offered him valuable gifts from both himself and U.S. President-elect Donald Trump to ensure Smotrich's continued support. In return, Smotrich agreed to back future war efforts and the expansion of settlements in the West Bank, while refraining from leaving the government coalition. Netanyahu’s efforts to keep Smotrich in the coalition are seen as crucial due to the importance of settlement expansion to Smotrich and other right-wing factions.



Currently, Netanyahu's coalition holds 68 seats in the Knesset, meaning Ben-Gvir’s party’s resignation alone does not threaten the government’s survival. However, if Smotrich were to join Ben-Gvir in resigning, the coalition’s seats would drop to just 54, which would likely lead to the collapse of the government. A recent poll conducted by the Hebrew newspaper "Maariv" found that 91% of opposition voters and 52% of those supporting Netanyahu's right-wing coalition are in favor of the prisoner exchange agreement. Meanwhile, former U.S. President Trump has urged Netanyahu to end the Gaza conflict, warning that failure to do so could lead to disastrous consequences.



Trump’s statements conflict with Netanyahu's efforts to justify the ceasefire to his far-right base, who view the agreement as a "defeat." Netanyahu, however, has attempted to frame the ceasefire as a temporary measure, claiming that both U.S. President Joe Biden and Trump have given him a green light to resume fighting in Gaza if the first phase of the agreement fails. Despite Netanyahu’s assertions, Trump has made it clear that he does not want the war to resume, as it contradicts his broader goals of regional normalization and focusing on other international matters.

