Safeguarding Illegal Votes: BJP Leaders Slam Kejriwal Over Silence On Saif's Stabber

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) BJP leaders Manoj Tiwari, Ramesh Bidhuri, and Kapil Mishra launched sharp on former Delhi Chief Arvind Kejriwal and the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) over their alleged support for illegal migrants and infiltrators, following revelations about the nationality of the accused in the superstar Saif Ali Khan stabbing case.

Manoj Tiwari alleged that Kejriwal has consistently supported infiltrators and illegal migrants, including Bangladeshis and Rohingyas, for gains.

"He even approached the Election Commission to safeguard their illegal votes. Now, in the Saif Ali Khan stabbing case, the accused has been identified as a Bangladeshi. These infiltrators commit heinous crimes, yet AAP supports them. BJP will expose and end AAP on February 5th," Tiwari stated.

Echoing similar sentiments, BJP MP Ramesh Bidhuri accused the INDIA bloc and AAP of favouring illegal migrants. "Kejriwal must answer now that a Bangladeshi has committed such a heinous crime. The BJP will not tolerate this in the national Capital. Once we come to power, we will establish detention centres and take strict action against Rohingyas and other infiltrators," Bidhuri said.

Kapil Mishra, the BJP's candidate from Karawal Nagar and a former AAP leader, criticised Kejriwal's silence on the matter. "Kejriwal tweeted about the attack on Saif Ali Khan but has gone silent after learning that the accused is a Bangladeshi. His vote bank is built on these illegal migrants," Mishra claimed.

The controversy erupted after Mumbai Police confirmed the arrest of Mohammad Shariful Islam Shehzad, a Bangladeshi national who had illegally entered India. The accused was arrested in connection with the January 16 attack on Saif Ali Khan in Mumbai.

While BJP leaders demanded answers from the party, earlier the AAP's chief spokesperson Priyanka Kakkar blamed the BJP, accusing the central government of failing to curb illegal infiltration in the last decade. She demanded an apology from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to Khan's family.