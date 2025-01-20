Nine Hours Of Scrolling: UAE's Longest Film Shines Light On The Negative Influence Of Excessive Smartphone Use On Kids, Pre-Teens, And Teens

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Don't Look Down , a groundbreaking nine-hour in association with Fixby, is now showing exclusively at Roxy Cinemas. The film addresses and tackles a growing issue in the UAE: addiction among children and teenagers. The film brings to light the staggering amount of time pre-teens, teens and children spend on their devices-an average of nine hours and eighteen minutes daily. By immersing audiences in a social media-like scroll, this deliberately lengthy film challenges viewers to confront the harsh realities of smartphone addiction.







As the film unfolds, it highlights the serious risks that come with excessive scrolling, including mental health issues such as aggression, ADHD, depression, emotional numbness, social anxiety, and loneliness.serves as a wake-up call for parents, educators, and the wider community, urging them to take action before it's too late.

Recent studies paint a concerning picture: 80% of UAE students are online for more than seven hours a day, with 84% of them spending upwards of seven hours daily on their phones. Furthermore, 28% of Emirati youth show signs of smartphone addiction, which has been linked to higher rates of anxiety, depression, and poor sleep quality. Internal data from technology companies support these facts. For example, troubling internal data from Tik Tok, reveals that 95% of smartphone users under 17 are on the platform, with its algorithm often keeping kids up late and limiting real-world interactions.





In collaboration with Fixby, a UAE-based organisation, who is leading the charge in raising awareness by supporting schools with lockable phone pouches to curb smartphone overuse, a critical step in addressing this growing crisis.

:“Our mission is simple: to help families and schools create environments where children can thrive without the constant pull of their devices. We want to empower parents and educators with tools like our Fixby phone pouches, which are designed to encourage healthy habits. This film is a wake-up call, and we hope it inspires real change in how we handle technology use among young people.”

A recent survey from, an expert in screen time, professor, and parent coach revealed that nearly 65% of parents believe their children spend too much time on screens. YouTube and Snapchat were identified as the most frequently used apps, with many parents expressing concerns about their kids' social interactions and screen time habits. Dr. Alison also found that 71% of parents believe children would be better off without devices at school, and 86% are worried about the impact technology is having on their children.

,“It's crucial for parents to understand the full impact excessive smartphone use can have on their children's mental health, social development, and academic performance. Constant exposure to screens weakens emotional connections, disrupts sleep, and makes it harder for children to focus. Working together, we can help them lead happier, healthier lives, without being controlled by their devices.”

Fixby continues to advocate for delaying social media access until the age of 16. The organisation also recommends that schools do not require mobile phone devices in classrooms before this age to help reduce the risk of addiction while fostering more meaningful digital literacy through school-provided tablets and dedicated educational applications.

The screening ofended with an engaging panel discussion featuring Dr. Alison, Parenting Expert and Professor, who shared practical solutions and actionable strategies to support parents and educators in addressing smartphone overuse and promoting healthier digital habits, along with Natalie Herbert, Assistant Headteacher – Pastoral, at Hartland International School in Dubai, Mark Samways – Co-Founder and Director of Wellbeing at The Free Spirit Collective, Nigel Davis Head of Secondary at The British School Al Khubairat Founder: Abu Dhabi Teaching Conference and Sylvie Wald, Head of Policy ADEK.

Pledge your support here: . For more information about Fixby, please visit: .