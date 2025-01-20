Canadian University Dubai Alumni Reveal How Higher Education Fuelled Professional Success

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Entrepreneurs and leaders inspire next generation at enrolment week







Graduates from Canadian University Dubai (CUD) have shared their inspiring stories of professional success during an event staged as part of the Spring semester enrolment week. Explaining why CUD was their university of choice and how it impacted their careers, alumni from a range of academic programs discussed their experiences at CUD and beyond, reflecting on how both they and the university have evolved over the years.

CUD alumnus Mahdi Shafiei opened by sharing insights into his entrepreneurial journey and the dynamic marketing landscape of Dubai and the UAE. As Founder and CEO of Trifid Media, Shafiei explained how he has grown a thriving business in one of the world's most competitive markets, with a young workforce averaging just 23 years of age. He discussed how brands are built by the people who create them, and emotions are an essential factor in engaging consumers. Offering advice based on his own experiences, Shafiei said,“Document your life. I realized it late, I only started in 2020.” Reflecting on the close-knit community at CUD, Shafiei discussed the warmth and support of faculty, and the flexibility of evening classes that helped his professional growth.





Echoing Shafiei's comments on the flexible and supportive environment, entrepreneur and influencer, Ayman Al Yamen, took to the stage to share his own journey as a student at CUD. He explained how the university and the city of Dubai have shaped his entrepreneurial success and reflected on his role as an influencer in creating raw, authentic and consistent content to engage his followers.

As part of an alumni mixer, the audience went on to hear from Issam Kassabieh, Senior Vice President Finance & Head of Investor Relations at Edelman Smithfield; Kulkirat Singh, Front End Developer at the Canadian Institute for Cybersecurity; and Nadine Audi, Co-Founder & CEO of Diva'Me. As a founding member of the CUD Student Council in 2012, Kassabieh explained how his experience both inside and outside the classroom helped him to develop vital employability skills such as emotional intelligence, empathy and a collaborative spirit. He expressed how the current campus exemplifies the ideal student community.

Audi, a Forbes 30 Under 30 honoree, reflected on her interactions with faculty mentors at CUD. She said,“The professors taught me life lessons, the biggest one being, you will make mistakes but never give up. I apply this in all aspects of my life. Never give up, keep going.” Singh also talked about the support and guidance from faculty, and his experience of transferring to Canada. He said,“I moved from CUD to the University of New Brunswick and was guided through the process. It was a seamless transfer; I even received my visa within a week. My time at CUD was the building block for my professional success.”

The enrolment events continued throughout the week with further academic and industry presentations, including a 'Meet Your Dean' plenary discussion, moderated by Dr. Nora Bason. The session explored the curriculum, student life, international study options, and career opportunities across academic programs, with insights from Dr. Sherif Moussa, Dean of the School of Engineering, Applied Science, and Technology; Dr. Aseel Takshe, Acting Dean of the School of Health Sciences and Psychology; Dr. Massimo Imparato, Dean of the School of Architecture and Interior Design; and Dr. Evangelos Moustakas, Dean of the School of Communication and Creative Industries, who also spoke about the School of Management programs. A further keynote address was delivered by Ghazi Al Yaman, Managing Director of Bottle Flip Agency, who shared his journey of discovering purpose and passion, in a talk entitled 'Connecting with Your Why'.

Staged at the University's City Walk campus, the enrolement week also featured a Know Canada Quiz, a musical showcase and an introduction to student life and sports on campus. Faculty and staff were on hand for one-on-one discussions on academic pathways, career planning, scholarship opportunities, and transfer to Canada options. The event was supported by Disconnect, who gifted branded shirts, and Stellaire who gifted jewellery, with vouchers being provided by Stellaire and Urth Café.