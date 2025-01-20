ISL 2024-25: Chennaiyin FC Target To Keep Playoff Hopes Alive Against Leaders Mohun Bagan

(MENAFN- IANS) Chennai, Jan 20 (IANS) Chennaiyin FC will host Mohun Bagan Super Giant in the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Tuesday at the Jawaharlal Nehru in Chennai.

The Marina Machans are currently 10th on the table with 17 points from 16 games, while the Mariners sit comfortably at the top spot with 36 points from as many matches as the Marina Machans. Chennaiyin FC are winless in their last four games (D2, L2), including consecutive 2-2 draws, and will look to end their drought against the Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

The Mariners, who secured a narrow 1-0 victory in the reverse fixture on November 30, are aiming for their first-ever league double over Chennaiyin FC. Notably, the Marina Machans and Mumbai City FC are the only sides Mohun Bagan have faced multiple times in the ISL without completing a league double.

Chennaiyin FC have struggled defensively so far, keeping the joint-least clean sheets (2) in the league along with Hyderabad FC. They have conceded 27 strikes, including nine in their last five encounters. The Mariners have been lethal in offence, recording the joint-most goals (31 – same as Odisha FC and NorthEast United FC), with Jamie Maclaren top-scoring with six goals, and Alberto Rodriguez, Subhasish Bose, and Jason Cummings netted on four occasions each.

The Jose Molina-coached team might look to exploit the weaknesses in the Chennaiyin FC backline, whereas the home team will want to wear a guarded look to bridge their seven-point gap with the sixth-placed Mumbai City FC (24), in order to repeat their heroics of qualifying as last season.

Chennaiyin FC have given away multiple goals in each of their last two home games – a 2-2 draw against Odisha FC and a 4-2 loss to Bengaluru FC. The last time they endured a longer streak was between December 2018 and February 2019, when they conceded eight goals over three consecutive home games. They will need to ensure that their defence is at the top of their game, especially on their home turf.

Chennaiyin FC assistant coach Noel Wilson revealed that injury concerns have troubled their defensive stability this season.

“This season, we have had injuries because of which we have not played the same back-four consistently. You wouldn't want to change the defence across 100 minutes because once the opposition scores one goal, they are raring to go for another,” he said.

Mohun Bagan Super Giant head coach Jose Molina brushed aside concerns over his forwards not making the most of the goal-scoring chances being created in the last few games.

“I would be worried if my attackers didn't have chances to score. But, that is not the situation. I am sure that the goals will come,” he said.

The two teams have played nine games in ISL history. Mohun Bagan Super Giant have won four matches, whereas Chennaiyin FC have clinched two victories. Three encounters have produced draws.