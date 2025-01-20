UN Resident Coordinator Commemorates 35Th Anniversary Of January 20 Tragedy

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, Vladanka Andreyeva, visited the Alley of Martyrs to honor the 35th anniversary of the January 20 tragedy, Azernews reports.

She shared her tribute on her official "X" account.

"Today marks the 35th anniversary of the tragic events in Baku on January 20, 1990. We stand with the people and of Azerbaijan to commemorate those who lost their lives in the struggle for independence," the post read.

It should be noted that January 20, 1990, marks a pivotal moment in Azerbaijan's struggle for freedom and territorial integrity. On that day, Soviet combat units were deployed against peaceful protesters in Baku, who were outraged by Armenia's territorial claims against Azerbaijan and the Soviet Union's support for them.