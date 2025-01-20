عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UN Resident Coordinator Commemorates 35Th Anniversary Of January 20 Tragedy

UN Resident Coordinator Commemorates 35Th Anniversary Of January 20 Tragedy


1/20/2025 6:11:15 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Nazrin Abdul Read more

UN Resident Coordinator in Azerbaijan, Vladanka Andreyeva, visited the Alley of Martyrs to honor the 35th anniversary of the January 20 tragedy, Azernews reports.

She shared her tribute on her official "X" account.

"Today marks the 35th anniversary of the tragic events in Baku on January 20, 1990. We stand with the people and government of Azerbaijan to commemorate those who lost their lives in the struggle for independence," the post read.

It should be noted that January 20, 1990, marks a pivotal moment in Azerbaijan's struggle for freedom and territorial integrity. On that day, Soviet combat units were deployed against peaceful protesters in Baku, who were outraged by Armenia's territorial claims against Azerbaijan and the Soviet Union's support for them.

MENAFN20012025000195011045ID1109108242


AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search