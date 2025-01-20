Ukrainian Forces Destroy Russian Equipment, Sabotage Groups Approaching Sumy Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian border guards and Defense Forces have successfully destroyed enemy equipment columns and sabotage and reconnaissance groups (SRGs) attempting to approach the borders of Sumy region.

This was reported by Andrii Demchenko, Spokesperson for the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine, during a television broadcast, according to Ukrinform.

"There were several attempts by the enemy to approach our border in the Sumy sector, near the ongoing operations in Kursk region conducted by our Defense Forces," he noted.

According to Demchenko, as soon as the enemy columns were detected, border guards and cooperating units of the Defense Forces struck them to prevent their advance toward the border. "The enemy might be planning either to encircle our forces in Kursk region or to disrupt logistical routes," he explained.

"Understanding that the enemy will continue targeting the border line, the State Border Guard Service, equipped with weaponry and heavy artillery, and effectively utilizing unmanned aerial vehicles, together with other military units, managed to destroy these columns. They included armored vehicles. Most of the equipment was destroyed, some was damaged; the enemy also suffered personnel losses," Demchenko emphasized.

As reported by Ukrinform, the activity of enemy sabotage and reconnaissance groups, as well as attempts to infiltrate Ukrainian territory, has decreased. However, threats remain across all border sectors, with occasional attempts to cross the border being recorded.