Poland's Duda To Take Part In Two Ukraine-Related Events In Davos

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Polish President Andrzej Duda will take part in two events dedicated to Ukraine during the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos.

This is stated in the agenda of the Polish leader's participation in the WEF forum in Davos, Ukrinform reports with reference to his Office .

On the morning of January 21, the Polish President will take part in the opening of the "Your Country First – Win with Us" at the Ukrainian House in Davos, where he is scheduled to speak. On the morning of January 23, the Polish head of state will participate in the Ukrainian Breakfast within the framework of the Forum.

insisting on inviting Ukraine to NATO no

Duda's program of participation also includes meetings with the Prime Minister of Montenegro, Milojko Spajic, and Singapore leader Tharman Shanmugaratnam. He will also take part in several other meetings, including the Informal Meeting of World Economic Leaders (IGWEL), a luncheon on behalf of the President of the World Economic Forumm, Klaus Schwab, etc.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, the Ukraine House in Davos will be open from January 20 to 23 to host a program of panel discussions during the WEF.

President Volodymyr Zelensky will deliver a special address on January 21.