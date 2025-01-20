President-elect Trump considers allowing TikTok to stay under Chinese ownership with data protection measures

(MENAFN) President-elect Donald Trump may allow TikTok to remain under Chinese ownership if robust measures are implemented to protect American users’ data and store it within the United States, incoming National Security Adviser Mike Waltz said on Sunday.



The popular app stopped functioning for its 170 million US users on Sunday after a ban took effect, citing national security concerns about the potential misuse of Americans' data by Chinese authorities.



Speaking to CNN, Waltz, whose appointment as National Security Adviser awaits Senate confirmation, stated that the president-elect is exploring ways to "save TikTok." He noted that continued Chinese ownership could be feasible if strict "firewalls" are established to ensure data security.



Trump has indicated he would "most likely" grant TikTok a 90-day extension to comply with US regulations, a move referenced in a message TikTok shared with its users.



In a separate interview with CBS News, Waltz emphasized the need for additional time to address unresolved issues surrounding TikTok's ownership and data privacy, while also giving the platform the opportunity to evaluate potential buyers.

