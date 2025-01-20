Total Area Under Rabi Crops Crosses 640 Lakh Hectares

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) The total area sown in the country under various rabi in the ongoing season so far has crossed 640 lakh hectares, up from 637.5 lakh hectares in the same period of the previous year, according to official figures released by the of & Farmers' Welfare on Monday.

The area sown under wheat has shot up to 320 lakh hectares (ha) compared to 315.63 lakh ha during the corresponding period last year, which is expected to result in higher production of the cereal for the season. The winter rain is also expected to benefit the crop, according to farm experts.

The total area under pulses has increased to 141.69 lakh ha from to 139.29 lakh ha during the same period last year, which would lead to an increase in the output of the crop. This augurs well as it would help check prices of pulses which have been fuelling inflation.

Another 54.49 lakh ha area coverage has been reported under Shri Anna & Coarse Cereals while oilseeds have been sown at 97.62 ha.

The increase in the total sown area this year comes as a welcome development as it is expected to increase production of essential food goods and would help bring down inflation in the economy.

Looking ahead, food inflation is expected to ease while the growth outlook for the economy is“cautiously optimistic” for the coming months as the agricultural sector is likely to benefit from favourable monsoon conditions, increased minimum support prices and adequate supply of inputs, according to the Finance Ministry's monthly economic review.

India's retail inflation rate, based on the Consumer Price Index, fell to a 4-month low of 5.22 per cent in December as prices of vegetables, pulses and sugar eased during the month, bringing respite to household budgets, according to figures compiled by the Ministry of Statistics.

The easing of inflation reflects a steadily declining trend after having touched a 14-month high of 6.21 per cent in October. CPI inflation had declined to 5.48 per cent in November.

The decline in retail inflation in December was attributed to the easing of the price spiral in key food items.