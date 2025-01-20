Saudi Arabia carries out execution for terrorism crimes

(MENAFN) The Saudi Ministry of Interior announced on Saturday that Abdullah bin Ahmad bin Abdullah Al-Salim, a Saudi citizen, was executed in the Eastern Province for committing terrorist crimes.



Al-Salim was found guilty of several offenses, including joining a terrorist organization and traveling abroad to attend a training camp where he learned to manufacture explosives and shells. Upon returning to Saudi Arabia, he attempted to produce explosives targeting security personnel, an act for which he was also charged.



Additionally, Al-Salim was accused of possessing firearms and providing financial support to terrorism to facilitate criminal acts.



Authorities apprehended Al-Salim after an investigation, and he was formally charged with the crimes. Following a judicial process, a competent court confirmed his charges and sentenced him to death. The verdict underwent review and was upheld by the appropriate legal authorities.



A royal decree authorized the execution, which was carried out on January 18, as stipulated by Saudi law.

