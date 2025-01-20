Two Iranian supreme court officials die in Tehran attack

(MENAFN) Two senior Iranian Supreme Court judges, known for their work on espionage and terrorism cases, were fatally shot in Tehran on Saturday, Iran's judiciary reported.



The attacker opened fire inside the Supreme Court building, wounding a bodyguard before taking his own life, according to judiciary sources.



The slain judges, identified as mid-ranking Shi'ite clerics Mohammad Moghiseh and Ali Razini, were involved in handling sensitive national security cases, including those related to espionage and terrorism, judiciary spokesperson Asghar Jahangir told state television.



Jahangir suggested that the judiciary’s recent efforts to expose spies and dismantle terrorist networks may have provoked hostility from Iran's adversaries.



State television linked the cases overseen by the judges to individuals allegedly tied to Israel and opposition groups backed by the United States but provided no further details.



Opposition websites have previously accused Moghiseh of presiding over trials involving political dissidents. The motive behind the assassination remains under investigation.

