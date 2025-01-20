Futures Flat Thursday

(MENAFN- Baystreet)

Futures for Canada's main stock inched up on Thursday, tracking Wall Street counterparts, as higher prices propped up the metal sector.

The TSX vaulted 200.72 points to close Wednesday to 24,789.30.

The Canadian dollar dipped 0.28 cents to 69.53 cents U.S. Wednesday.

March futures cleared breakeven 0.1% Thursday.

Orla Mining said it produced 26,531 ounces of in the fourth quarter, bringing annual gold production for 2024 to 136,748 ounces.

On the economic front, Canada Mortgage and Corporation said housing starts housing starts in Canada plunged by 13.35% month-over-month to 231,500 units in December 2024, the lowest level in three months and below market expectations of 245,000 units.

ON BAYSTREET

The TSX Venture Exchange gained 4.29 points Wednesday to 607.82.

ON WALLSTREET

S&P 500 futures rose Thursday after the benchmark posted its best day since November, on the back of a tame inflation report and blowout bank results. Traders are also looking ahead to more big bank earnings.

Futures for the Dow Jones Industrials dropped 138 points, or 0.3%, to 43,328.

Futures for the S&P 500 Index nicked higher 0.25 points to 5,989.25.

Futures for the tech-heavy NASDAQ gained 29.25 points, or 0.1%, to 21,429.50.

On Wednesday, the 30-stock Dow surged more than 700 points, or 1.65%, while the S&P 500 rallied 1.83%. The NASDAQ Composite outperformed, advancing 2.45%. A moderate improvement in core inflation in December's consumer price index and strong earnings from big banks spurred a risk-on rally.

Morgan Stanley and Bank of America are set to report earnings Thursday, wrapping up reports from the big banks.

Elsewhere, Scott Bessent, President-elect Donald Trump's pick for Treasury Secretary, will sit down before the U.S. Senate Committee on Finance Thursday morning, a hearing investors will parse for clues into tariffs and other policies from the incoming administration.

In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index moved up 0.3%, while in Hong Kong, the Hang Seng index strengthened 1.2%.

Oil prices slid 34 cents to $79.70 U.S. a barrel.

Gold prices hiked $17.60 to $2,735.40 U.S. an ounce.









