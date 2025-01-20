Qatar launches annual vaccination campaign for year 10 students

(MENAFN) The Ministry of Public (MoPH) has officially launched its annual vaccination campaign targeting Year 10 students to protect them against tetanus, diphtheria, and whooping cough (Tdap). The campaign, which started on Sunday, is being carried out in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education and the Primary Corporation (PHCC).



This school-based vaccination initiative is aligned with guidelines from the World Health Organization (WHO), which recommends a booster dose every 10 years to ensure continued immunity.



The MoPH, in coordination with its partners, has rolled out the campaign across government, private, and community schools. Parents have been notified and asked to provide consent for their children to receive the vaccine.



To further support the campaign, the MoPH held an awareness workshop on January 15, which saw strong participation from medical and nursing staff from the Ministry, PHCC, and school nurses from various sectors across Qatar.

