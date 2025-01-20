Qatar launches annual vaccination campaign for year 10 students
Date
1/20/2025 8:03:44 AM
(MENAFN) The Ministry of Public health (MoPH) has officially launched its annual vaccination campaign targeting Year 10 students to protect them against tetanus, diphtheria, and whooping cough (Tdap). The campaign, which started on Sunday, is being carried out in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education and the Primary health care Corporation (PHCC).
This school-based vaccination initiative is aligned with guidelines from the World Health Organization (WHO), which recommends a booster dose every 10 years to ensure continued immunity.
The MoPH, in coordination with its partners, has rolled out the campaign across government, private, and community schools. Parents have been notified and asked to provide consent for their children to receive the vaccine.
To further support the campaign, the MoPH held an awareness workshop on January 15, which saw strong participation from medical and nursing staff from the Ministry, PHCC, and school nurses from various sectors across Qatar.
MENAFN20012025000045016755ID1109108681
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.