عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Qatar launches annual vaccination campaign for year 10 students

Qatar launches annual vaccination campaign for year 10 students


1/20/2025 8:03:44 AM

(MENAFN) The Ministry of Public health (MoPH) has officially launched its annual vaccination campaign targeting Year 10 students to protect them against tetanus, diphtheria, and whooping cough (Tdap). The campaign, which started on Sunday, is being carried out in collaboration with the Ministry of Education and Higher Education and the Primary health care Corporation (PHCC).

This school-based vaccination initiative is aligned with guidelines from the World Health Organization (WHO), which recommends a booster dose every 10 years to ensure continued immunity.

The MoPH, in coordination with its partners, has rolled out the campaign across government, private, and community schools. Parents have been notified and asked to provide consent for their children to receive the vaccine.

To further support the campaign, the MoPH held an awareness workshop on January 15, which saw strong participation from medical and nursing staff from the Ministry, PHCC, and school nurses from various sectors across Qatar.

MENAFN20012025000045016755ID1109108681


MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search