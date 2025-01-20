(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Officials at the Kunar Provincial Hospital reported that a mother in the province has given birth to four babies, including one girl and three boys.

According to the hospital officials, the mother delivered the quadruplets via surgery on Sunday, January 19.

The hospital staff confirmed that the quadruplets consist of three boys and one girl.

Meanwhile, Ansarullah Hamid, the director of Kunar Provincial Hospital, stated that the mother and babies are in stable condition, with the babies' weights also being satisfactory.

This is not the first instance of quadruplets being born in Afghanistan. Similar cases have been reported in Herat, Ghor, Faryab, and several other provinces.

Doctors emphasize that such pregnancies require special care due to their complexities. Quadruplet births are rare and are often associated with risks such as premature delivery or low birth weight.

This comes amid the severe humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, with millions affected by poverty, hunger, and displacement. Years of conflict and economic instability have left many reliant on humanitarian aid, particularly in remote areas where access remains a significant challenge. Vulnerable communities are often left without the assistance they need to survive.

The healthcare system is also in a critical state, with insufficient resources and a shortage of trained medical professionals. Maternal and child healthcare is especially at risk, as many pregnant women and newborns lack access to essential services, leading to high rates of preventable mortality. Specialized care for chronic conditions or high-risk cases is scarce, leaving countless individuals without treatment.

This comes amid ongoing challenges in addressing the root causes of poverty, displacement, and inadequate healthcare. The lack of sustainable solutions exacerbates the suffering of Afghanistan's population, highlighting the urgent need for international support to strengthen healthcare and provide essential humanitarian aid.

