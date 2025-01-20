Egypt Book Services Market Forecast At $248.3 Million By 2030: Key Insights By Genre, Language And Region

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Discover the Pivotal Trends and Drivers Shaping the Future of the Market Dublin, Jan. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Egypt Services Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Genre, Language, and Region, 2025-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Egypt book services market size is expected to reach USD 248.3 million by 2030, registering a CAGR of 2.6% from 2025 to 2030. Increasing consumer spending on books, supported by higher incomes and use of innovative and distribution methods to enhance the reading experience, is expected to boost the market growth.



Egypt Book Services Market Report: Highlights

The academics segment dominated the Egypt book services market based on genre, with a revenue share of 27.3% in 2024. Egypt's well-established educational infrastructure and its position as a key regional hub for pre-university education have propelled the academic books segment to market dominance.

The fiction segment is expected to experience the fastest CAGR from 2025 to 2030. While readers generally prefer Arabic literature, there is a growing demand for translated works.

The English segment held the largest revenue share of the book services market in 2024. The increasing demand for English-language proficiency, essential for success in major Western countries, is driving the demand for English-language books in the country. The Arabic segment is expected to experience the fastest market growth during the forecast period. The Arabic language category encompasses both original works written in Arabic and translated literature. This report addresses:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $213.6 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $248.3 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.6% Regions Covered Egypt

Key Topics Covered

Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Snapshot

2.2. Segment Snapshot

2.3. Competitive Landscape Snapshot

Chapter 3. Egypt Book Service Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related Market Outlook

3.2. Industry Value Chain Analysis

3.3. Market Dynamics

3.3.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.3.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.4. Industry Analysis Tools

3.4.1. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5. Market Entry Strategies

Chapter 4. Consumer Behavior Analysis

4.1. Demographic Analysis

4.2. Consumer Trends and Preferences

4.3. Factors Affecting Buying Decision

4.4. Consumer Genre Adoption

4.5. Observations & Recommendations

Chapter 5. Egypt Book Service Market: Genre Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Egypt Book Service Market, by Genre: Key Takeaways

5.2. Genre Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

5.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Genre, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

5.3.1. Academics

5.3.2. Fiction

5.3.3. Science

5.3.4. History

5.3.5. Biography

5.3.6. Articles

5.3.7. Religion

5.3.8. Utility Books

5.3.9. Others

Chapter 6. Egypt Book Service Market: Language Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Egypt Book Service Market, by Language: Key Takeaways

6.2. Language Movement Analysis & Market Share, 2024 & 2030

6.3. Market Estimates & Forecasts, by Language, 2018-2030 (USD Million)

6.3.1. Arabic

6.3.2. English

6.3.3. Foreign

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants7.2. Company Categorization7.3. Participant's Overview7.4. Financial Performance7.5. Genre Benchmarking7.6. Company Market Share Analysis, 2024 (%)7.7. Company Heat Map Analysis7.8. Strategy Mapping7.9. Company Profiles7.9.1. The Anglo Egyptian Bookshop7.9.2. Diwan7.9.3. AUC Press7.9.4. Aboudi Bookstore7.9.5. Adam Bookshop7.9.6. Bookbuz7.9.7. Berkelouw Books7.9.8. Jamalon7.9.9. International Language Bookshop7.9.10. Al Kotob Khan7.9.11. Ekra7.9.12. Nile

