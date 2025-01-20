Novak Djokovic receives apology after on-air dispute with TV presenter
Date
1/20/2025 3:58:16 AM
(MENAFN) A leading television presenter has apologised on air to Novak Djokovic after mocking the 24-time Grand Slam winner and Serbian fans at the Australian Open, with Elon Musk and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese among those wading into the dispute.
The 37-year-old tennis great refused to do a routine on-court interview after beating Jiri Lehecka to make the quarterfinals on Sunday evening in Melbourne.
Afterwards he said it was in protest at Tony Jones, a top sports presenter with host broadcaster channel Nine, who he accused of “insulting and offensive comments” towards him and Serbian fans.
Jones had labelled Djokovic a “has-been”, among other things, but said in his apology it was “banter”.
Djokovic said he would boycott interviews with the TV station until he got an apology.
He later released a short video on X to explain his stance to fans, which has been viewed more than 60 million times and caught the attention of the site’s owner Musk.
MENAFN20012025000045016953ID1109107640
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.