Novak Djokovic receives apology after on-air dispute with TV presenter

(MENAFN) A leading television presenter has apologised on air to Novak Djokovic after mocking the 24-time Grand Slam winner and Serbian fans at the Australian Open, with Elon Musk and Prime Anthony Albanese among those wading into the dispute.



The 37-year-old tennis great refused to do a routine on-court interview after beating Jiri Lehecka to make the quarterfinals on Sunday evening in Melbourne.



Afterwards he said it was in protest at Tony Jones, a top sports presenter with host broadcaster Nine, who he accused of “insulting and offensive comments” towards him and Serbian fans.



Jones had labelled Djokovic a “has-been”, among other things, but said in his apology it was “banter”.



Djokovic said he would boycott interviews with the TV station until he got an apology.



He later released a short video on X to explain his stance to fans, which has been viewed more than 60 million times and caught the attention of the site’s owner Musk.



