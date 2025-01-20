ICRC facilitates release of hostages, detainees between Gaza, Israel

(MENAFN) The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) announced on Monday that it facilitated the release and transfer of three hostages from Gaza to Israel and 90 Palestinian detainees from Israel to Palestinian territory.



ICRC President Mirjana Spoljaric expressed relief at the reunions, saying, “We are relieved that those released can be reunited with their loved ones.” She emphasized the responsibility of ensuring their safe return and providing care during this critical moment.



The ICRC described the operation as complex, noting the rigorous security measures required. The organization highlighted the challenges posed by navigating large crowds, heightened emotions, and the dangers of unexploded ordnances and destroyed infrastructure in Gaza.



In Tel Aviv, hundreds of Israelis gathered to cheer as a live broadcast showed three female hostages being escorted into a Red Cross vehicle, surrounded by Hamas fighters.



