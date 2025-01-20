China executes man responsible for deadly mass car attack in Zhuhai

(MENAFN) On Monday, China carried out the execution of a man responsible for a deadly car attack that killed 35 people in Zhuhai, marking the country’s most deadly mass attack in years.



Fan Weiqiu, 62, deliberately drove an SUV into crowds of people exercising outside a sports complex on November 11, injuring 45 others in what became China’s worst mass crime since 2014.



Fan was sentenced to death last month, with the court condemning his actions as “extremely vile” and describing the crime as “extremely egregious.”



State-run CCTV reported that Fan was executed by a Zhuhai court, following the execution order from the Supreme People’s Court. The public prosecutor’s office ensured that the execution was carried out in compliance with the law, CCTV added.



The attack shocked the nation, leading to widespread public reflection on the state of society in China.



Fan was arrested at the scene with self-inflicted knife wounds and fell into a coma, according to police reports.

