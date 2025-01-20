Weaving Celebration Of Fortunes Comes To Life At Pacific Place And Starstreet Precinct

Ring in the Lunar New Year with Joy, Colour, and Prosperity Immerse Yourself in the Joyful Installation by Knot Designer Zoe Siu This Lunar New Year



HONG KONG SAR - OutReach Newswire - 20 January 2025 - This Lunar New Year, Pacific Place and Starstreet Precinct invite you to a celebration of luck, tradition, and modern artistry with the 'Weaving Celebration of Fortunes', running from today till 16 February 2025 . Immerse yourself in dazzling installations, special lucky knot charms, exclusive Lai See packets, shopping rewards, captivating performances, and the vibrant energy of a Lion Dance Parade. This festive experience promises to weave joy and prosperity into every corner, making it the perfect way to welcome the Year of the Snake.







Discover Incredible Ropework Displays: Woven Joy by Zoe Siu

At the heart of this celebration is a spectacular installation crafted by renowned Hong Kong knot designer Zoe Siu , whose bold and sculptural creations blend traditional Chinese knotting techniques with modern aesthetics. In addition to the centrepiece, the entire installation features numerous splendid creations by Zoe Siu, showcasing her signature blend of traditional knotting and modern design. It took her and her team about 300 manhours of meticulous work to complete all the weavings, underscoring the scale and dedication involved in this extraordinary artistic endeavour.







This year's theme features extensive floral arrangements and elegant peach blossoms, symbolising interconnected prosperity and growth. The vibrant colours and modern floral decorations add a refreshing contemporary twist to the installations.

Garden of Woven Delights

Location: Garden Court, Level LG1, Pacific Place

Step into a vibrant and enchanting garden, where woven elements come to life among the blossoms and glowing lanterns, including a stunning giant lantern over nine metres tall. The lantern is adorned with eight intricate knots, such as the Knot of Infinity , representing fortune and success, and the Knot of Prosperity , symbolising abundant wealth and endless opportunities. Inspired by Tang Dynasty palace lanterns, Zoe Siu has skillfully blended techniques from both East and West, incorporating survival knots and macram alongside traditional Chinese knotting to create a contemporary touch. These designs not only showcase Zoe Siu's mastery of knotting but also infuse the display with rich cultural significance. Exquisite patterns and textures intertwine throughout the exhibit, enhanced by beautifully crafted woven hangings that invite shoppers to immerse themselves in the festive atmosphere. Adding to the charm are floor lamps surrounded by floral arrangements. Featuring delicately handwoven tops designed by Zoe Siu, the lamps cast a warm, artful glow over this magical weaving celebration.

Prosperity Lanterns

Location: Level L1 (near lululemon), Pacific Place This dynamic centrepiece installation features a dazzling display of woven lanterns in bright red and orange tones, inviting shoppers to walk through and immerse themselves in the delightful atmosphere.

Interactive Gashapon Machine: Unlock Your Fortune For a touch of good fortune this holiday season, shoppers can enjoy a special gift with HK$500 same-day electronic spending and registration as an above member*. Upon registration, receive a token for the 'Unlock Your Fortune' gashapon machine, where you can try your luck to get one of five exclusive lucky knot charms designed by Zoe Siu. Each charm symbolises a different blessing for the year ahead, so come and discover the festive surprises!

Here are the lucky knots:



Knot of Infinity : Wishing you a year filled with fortune and success in all your pursuits.

Windmill Knot : Wishing you unwavering success and good fortune in every endeavour.

Knot of Togetherness : Wishing you joy and harmony with your dearest loved ones.

Knot of Prosperity : Wishing you abundant wealth and endless opportunities.

Knot of Love : Wishing you a new year overflowing with love and warmth.

Date: Now 16 February 2025

Time: 10am 10pm Location: Level L1 (near lululemon)

*Terms and conditions apply. Path of Good Fortune

Location: Level L1 (near Lane Crawford), Pacific Place Step into this mesmerising display, where you can walk along an auspicious bamboo pathway. This immersive setup transforms the space with its intricate weaving yarns, inviting you to explore and bask in the unique atmosphere created by the colourful blooms.

In this zone, bamboo takes centre stage, adding a traditional touch that resonates with Chinese New Year celebrations. Known for its symbolism of good luck, prosperity, and resilience, bamboo is believed to bring blessings for the year ahead. As you stroll along the path, be sure to enjoy the stunning lighting effects that enhance the magic of this unique bamboo garden, creating a truly unforgettable experience. Woven Dreamland

Location: Park Court, Level L1, Pacific Place Discover inspiration in this striking and truly unmissable display at Pacific Place. This alluring garden features peach blossoms and new year elements, all harmoniously intertwined. Experience the excitement of exploring this captivating space.

What sets this zone apart is its bold use of colour. Sharp pink and yellow hues are prominently featured here for a refreshing sense of vibrancy and energy. Glowing Joy

Location: Outside Three Pacific Place on Wing Fung Street and Star Street Visit Starstreet Precinct on Wing Fung Street, where you can capture stunning photos under the glowing lanterns while admiring the magnificent giant woven floral installation. Elevate your experience by heading to Star Street, where the enchanting glow of lanterns creates a truly magical atmosphere.

Share Prosperity in Style with 'Woven Blessings' Lai See Packets

Embrace the spirit of the Lunar New Year with the exclusive 'Woven Blessings' Lai See packets, a perfect blend of tradition and modernity. These packets showcase meticulously crafted knot motifs, seamlessly intertwined with vibrant weaving patterns, symbolising unity, good fortune, and heartfelt blessings. The intricate designs pay homage to timeless craftsmanship while infusing a contemporary flair, making them an elegant gesture for sharing prosperity and joy with loved ones.

Each set features 10 exquisite packets, thoughtfully curated in two distinct colour designsfive in each styleto add a vibrant touch to your festive celebrations. The harmonious blend of traditional symbolism and modern aesthetics ensures these Lai See packets are not just a token of wealth but a visual delight that enhances the festive spirit.

As a delightful addition, each set is accompanied by a versatile woven Lai See bag, designed in two striking colour combinations: a warm and inviting pink with red, and a cheerful yellow with orange. This bag is more than just a festive container; it doubles as a chic accessory, perfect for carrying your blessings in style. Its durable yet elegant design ensures it remains a cherished part of your festivities, offering both practicality and a touch of sophistication that extends beyond the New Year.

Celebrate this season of giving with 'Woven Blessings' Lai See packets, where tradition meets contemporary design, creating moments of joy and shared prosperity.

Join Us for Festive Performances and a Dynamic Lion Dance Parade!

Experience the joyful spirit of the Lunar New Year with our spectacular Festive Performances, featuring charming a cappella performances, a traditional Eye-dotting Ceremony, and an exhilarating Lion Dance Parade. Join us as talented artists come together to celebrate this joyous occasion, showcasing rich cultural heritage through harmonious melodies and dynamic displays.

Eye-dotting Ceremony and Lion Dance Parade

Welcome the Year of the Snake with blessings and energy at our Eye-dotting Ceremony followed by a Lion Dance Parade .

Date: 4 February (Tuesday, 7th day of Chinese New Year)

Time: 1pm

Location: Park Court, Level L1

Harmonious Echoes of Celebration

Enjoy mesmerising a cappella performances by SENZA A Cappella as they reimagine festive tunes and beloved pop classics. This talented group creates an irresistible atmosphere, blending harmonies and intricate vocal rhythms to bring fresh interpretations of your favourite songs.

Since their debut in 2018, SENZA has made history as the first vocal group to break into the mainstream music scene in Hong Kong. Committed to promoting a cappella singing since 2009, the group's music videos and cover songs have garnered over eight million views on YouTube.

Date: 8 & 15 February (Saturday)

Time: 2pm and 4pm

Location: Park Court, Level L1



Join us at Pacific Place and Starstreet Precinct to embrace the spirit of the Lunar New Year through artful installations, amazing shopping rewards, and captivating performances. Together, let's weave a celebration of fortunes and start the Year of the Snake with joy and colour.

Hashtag: #KnotsOfFortune #WovenBlessings #WeavingFortunesAtPP The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. About Zoe Siu Zoe Siu is a Hong Kong-based knot designer known for her bold, sculptural accessories and striking ropework installations. She indulged herself in knotting skills, weaving traditional craftsmanship with inventive design. Zoe Siu's creations are both sophisticated yet playful, contemporary yet timeless. She was invited to collaborate with renowned US fashion icon IRIS APFEL to design an exclusive accessories set.

Dedicated to promoting knotting, Zoe Siu regularly runs workshops for international brands, including 45R, adidas, Marimekko and OMEGA. She has also represented Hong Kong at international exhibitions such as Athens Jewellery Week in Greece in 2019, London Craft Week in 2017 and AUTOR Jewellery Fair in Romania in 2017.

About Pacific Place Located in the heart of Admiralty, Pacific Place is the destination for exceptional service and unique experiences. As a pioneer of innovative retail concepts in Hong Kong, Pacific Place continues to transform the retail scene by delighting visitors with an array of curated experiences through diversified offerings. Since its inception in 1988, Pacific Place has established itself as Hong Kong's premier lifestyle hub, a mixed-use development that continues to evolve and grow as the ultimate destination to shop, dine, work, stay, relax and play. It houses one of Hong Kong's largest collections of luxury brands and diverse dining offerings, making every visit a memorable one. In addition to being a prime transportation hub, Pacific Place is home to five Grade-A office towers, 268 serviced apartments, and four five-star hotels: The Conrad, Island Shangri-La, JW Marriott and The Upper House.

Pacific Place

