Trump to snub UK prime minister Starmer over labour’s alleged interference in US elections

(MENAFN) Reports suggest that incoming US President Donald may place British Prime Keir Starmer “at the back of the queue” for meetings with world leaders in Washington, following accusations from Trump’s team that the Labour Party interfered in the US presidential election.



According to sources from the Mail on Sunday, Trump’s advisers are considering measures to distance Starmer, including rejecting Labour veteran Lord Mandelson’s candidacy for UK ambassador to Washington due to his alleged connections to China. The report added that Starmer may have to “eat humble pie” if he hopes to secure a White House meeting.



Some of Trump’s allies are reportedly eyeing Nigel Farage as a potential replacement for Starmer, with the move described as “revenge” for Labour’s actions. Farage is expected to attend Trump’s inauguration on Monday, alongside former UK Prime Ministers Liz Truss and Boris Johnson.



During the 2024 US presidential election, Labour’s director of operations, Sofia Patel, shared a post on LinkedIn urging party staff to support Democratic candidate Kamala Harris in crucial swing states. Reports indicate that nearly 100 Labour staff members participated in the effort, which has faced strong backlash from Trump’s team. In response, Trump’s allies have submitted a formal complaint to the Federal Election Commission, accusing the effort of foreign interference.



