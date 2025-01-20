Minister of health witnesses the first kidney removal surgery with a laparoscopy device at Dr. Salma Center.

(MENAFN- Sudanow Magazine) By: Rogia al-Shafee



of witnesses the first kidney removal surgery with a laparoscopy device at Dr. Salma Center.

Khartoum, Mar.20

(Sudanow ) -The Minister of Health, Dr. Haitham Mohamed Ibrahim, witnessed the success of the first operation to remove a kidney in Sudan through the abdominal apparatus today at Dr. Salma Center, at the hands of an integrated Sudanese medical team led by the Director of the National Center for Kidney Diseases and Surgery, Dr. NizarZalfo and with the help of an estimated number of consultants, specialists, doctors and nurses.

Haitham stressed the ministry's interest in programs that provide free services within the free treatment package, as well as providing distinguished medical services and training medical staff.

Ibrahim pointed out that the program is one of the most successful programs and contributes effectively to the localization of kidney disease treatment in the country, stressing the Ministry's commitment to implementing all plans and strategies, pointing to the importance of research and scientific studies in developing health services and exploiting available resources in a satisfactory manner and keeping pace with the world in development, explaining that the device is very advanced in terms of Kidney operations.

On the sidelines of attending the operation, Haitham inspected Dr. Salma Center for Kidney Diseases and Surgery, as part of his field visits, examining the progress of work and overcoming obstacles faced by health institutions and facilities.

He was accompanied by the director of the center, Dr. Sarah Al-Fadil, on the dialysis departments, which is one of the largest and most stable centers. He thanked the work team for its great role in the stability and continuity of dialysis sessions for patients despite the circumstances, promising to facilitate obstacles and follow up on providing supplies and financing.

The Director General of the National Center for Kidney Diseases and Surgery, Dr. NizarZalfo, expressed their desire and endeavor to provide health services to citizens, pointing out that the device encourages donors to facilitate the process, indicating that the donor can lead a normal life after three or four days from the end of the operation, thanking the Federal Minister of Health for his support of the center.

Zalfo pointed out the importance of expanding kidney disease treatment services and the great development in technical systems, praising the great role of the Ministry of Finance in providing the device.

For his part, a consultant urologist and kidney transplant, Dr. Hassan Babiker Al-Hajj, to the great capabilities of the laparoscopy device, stressing that the operation is one of the leading and standard operations in the world, and among the latest devices, model year 2022, with a very high preparation capacity to perform such operations.