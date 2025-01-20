14-Year-Old Girl Sustains Shrapnel Wounds In Enemy Shelling Of Kharkiv Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 14-year-old girl sustained shrapnel wounds during Russia's shelling of Zolochiv in the Kharkiv region.

That's according to the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.

“The invaders hit a private house in Zolochiv, Bohodukhiv district, with a KAB [glide bomb],” the report says.

The attack resulted in injuries to a 14-year-old girl. She was reportedly transported to a medical facility for treatment.

As reported by Ukrinform, last night at least 12 Russian Shahed UAVs flew into Belarus from Ukraine.

Photo is illustrative