14-Year-Old Girl Sustains Shrapnel Wounds In Enemy Shelling Of Kharkiv Region
1/20/2025 1:10:40 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A 14-year-old girl sustained shrapnel wounds during Russia's shelling of Zolochiv in the Kharkiv region.
That's according to the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, Ukrinform reports.
“The invaders hit a private house in Zolochiv, Bohodukhiv district, with a KAB [glide bomb],” the report says.
The attack resulted in injuries to a 14-year-old girl. She was reportedly transported to a medical facility for treatment.
As reported by Ukrinform, last night at least 12 Russian Shahed UAVs flew into Belarus from Ukraine.
