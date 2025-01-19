E-Gate Platform For Ship Supplies Launches In Egypt, UAE, And Greece

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Dominic Development and Company has unveiled its integrated electronic platform, The E-Gate, designed to streamline ship services. Initially launched in Egypt, the will expand to the UAE and Greece.

The E-Gate aims to enhance maritime supply services for vessels transiting the Suez Canal and Egyptian ports, marking a significant step in bolstering the region's maritime infrastructure.

Moustafa Gabr, Managing Director of Dominic Development and Investment, highlighted the platform's potential, stating:“The E-Gate represents a major breakthrough in the maritime supply sector, offering shipping operators integrated, secure services in a user-friendly digital format. We are aligning with Egypt's vision to develop its maritime services and reinforce its position as a global logistics hub.”

Based in the Dubai Free Zone, The E-Gate leverages cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships with international experts and accredited companies. This ensures high-quality, professional services that accelerate global trade and enhance the global standing of Egyptian ports.