E-Gate Platform For Ship Supplies Launches In Egypt, UAE, And Greece
1/19/2025 11:17:13 PM
(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) Dominic Development and investment Company has unveiled its integrated electronic platform, The E-Gate, designed to streamline ship supply services. Initially launched in Egypt, the platform will expand to the UAE and Greece.
The E-Gate aims to enhance maritime supply services for vessels transiting the Suez Canal and Egyptian ports, marking a significant step in bolstering the region's maritime infrastructure.
Moustafa Gabr, Managing Director of Dominic Development and Investment, highlighted the platform's potential, stating:“The E-Gate represents a major breakthrough in the maritime supply sector, offering shipping operators integrated, secure services in a user-friendly digital format. We are aligning with Egypt's vision to develop its maritime services and reinforce its position as a global logistics hub.”
Based in the Dubai Free Zone, The E-Gate leverages cutting-edge technology and strategic partnerships with international experts and accredited companies. This ensures high-quality, professional services that accelerate global trade and enhance the global standing of Egyptian ports.
