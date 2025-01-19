Primesphere PTY LTD Announces Launch Of Prime Sphere Metaverse

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA, January 19, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- PrimeSphere PTY LTD is proud to announce the launch of Prime Sphere Metaverse , a virtual designed to enhance digital interaction through decentralized governance and immersive user-driven experiences. At its core, the platform introduces a 12-layer ecosystem that merges blockchain technology, token-based economies, and dynamic community engagement.Prime Sphere Metaverse debuts with the activation of its first four layers, offering users the ability to engage in virtual mining, gaming, marketplace transactions, and social activities. Governed by a decentralized autonomous organization (DAO), the platform empowers its global community to make key decisions, ensuring the metaverse evolves based on user needs and feedback. The integration of PST, the platform's native token built on the BNB Chain, further enhances interactions, enabling seamless transactions and participation within the ecosystem.“With Prime Sphere Metaverse, we aim to bridge technology and community, creating a collaborative space where users shape the future of digital interaction,” says Professor Johson Brown, Chief Executive Officer of PrimeSphere PTY LTD.“By blending blockchain innovation with immersive experiences, our platform empowers global users to redefine the possibilities of the metaverse.”PrimeSphere PTY LTD, founded in 2024, has built a reputation as a leader in proprietary trading, specializing in algorithmic and high-frequency strategies across global markets. Leveraging its expertise in digital economies, the company is now expanding into the metaverse space, bringing a unique approach to virtual platforms. Unlike traditional offerings, Prime Sphere Metaverse combines a robust token economy with user-driven governance, allowing for unprecedented community involvement in shaping the platform's future.The launch marks the beginning of an ambitious roadmap that outlines the progressive release of additional layers, focusing on user-centric innovations and expanded functionalities. Additionally, the platform also integrates real-world economic elements, providing opportunities for users to engage in customizable real estate, NFT trading, and more.For more information, please visit .About PrimeSphere PTY LTDFounded in 2024, PrimeSphere PTY LTD is a leading proprietary trading firm specializing in algorithmic and high-frequency trading across global markets. The company has expanded into the metaverse with the launch of Prime Sphere Metaverse, a decentralized platform that integrates blockchain technology, community governance, and immersive virtual experiences. Professor Johson Brown, Chief Executive Officer, brings over 20 years of experience in financial technology and artificial intelligence, having held senior positions at Google and IBM.

