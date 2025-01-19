'Saala Main Bhi Feku, Ye Bhi...': Salman, Aamir Khan's Banter At Bigg Boss 18 Revives 'Andaz Apna Apna' Memories Watch

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Superstars Salman Khan and Aamir Khan delighted the Bigg Boss 18 finale's audience by recreating the iconic scene from their 1991's movie Andaz Apna Apna. The finale concluded with a blast late Monday after Karan Veer Mehra was declared Bigg Boss season 18 winner after defeating Vivian Dsena.

Before the Bigg Boss 18 winner announcement, Salman Khan was joined by his old friend and Andaz Apna Apna co-start Aamir Khan. The two could be seen taking entry on stage on a bike. While Salman Khan acted like he was driving the vintage moped, Aamir Khan was complimenting him on pillion.

Salman Khan, Aamir Khan's playful banter at Bigg Boss 18 finale | Watch

In a video shared by Colorstv on Instagram, the two superstars can be seen taking entry on stage with 'Do Mastane Chale Zindagi Banane', playing in the background.

The video also shows the two recreating a hilarious scene from Andaaz Apna Apna, released in 1991. In case you haven't watched the hilarious scene from the movie, here's a glimpse of the original scene.

Andaz Apna Apna released in 1994

The movie was written and directed by Rajkumar Santoshi and produced by Vinay Kumar Sinha. The movie features Aamir Khan, Salman Khan, Raveena Tandon, Karisma Kapoor, Paresh Rawal and Shakti Kapoor in lead roles.

Aamir, Junaid Khan and Khushi Kapoor came on the show to promote the film 'Loveyapa'.

Aamir Khan's son Junaid Khan and late star Sridevi's daughter Khushi Kapoor are all set to come up with a light-hearted drama 'Loveyapa'.

Directed by Advait Chandan, 'Loveyapa' is scheduled to be released on February 7.

Earlier, Aamir shared his reaction to the film after watching the rough cut.

"I have watched the rough cut. I liked this film. It is very entertaining. The way our lives have turned out these days due to cellphones, and the interesting things that happen in our life due to this have been shown here. All the actors have done a good job. When I watched the film and saw Khushi (Kapoor), I felt that I was watching Sridevi. Her energy was there, I could see. I am a huge fan of Sridevi," Khan told ANI.