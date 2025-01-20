German envoy warns trump may undermine American democracy

(MENAFN) Andreas Michaelis, Germany's ambassador to the US, has reportedly warned Berlin that incoming President Donald may attempt to weaken American democracy, according to a confidential document.



Trump, a prominent figure, has consistently accused Joe Biden's administration of weaponizing the FBI and the Department of Justice, claiming they have launched a “witch hunt” against him. In 2022, he also described both institutions as “vicious monsters, controlled by radical-left scoundrels, lawyers, and the media.”



In a report released on Saturday, a new agency cited a confidential cable allegedly signed by Michaelis and dated January 14, in which he predicted that Trump would try to achieve the “maximum concentration of power… at the expense of Congress and the federal states.”



The diplomat is said to have written that “Basic democratic principles and checks and balances will be largely undermined, the legislature, law enforcement, and media will be stripped of their independence and used as political tools, and Big Tech will be granted co-governing power.”





