You Have To Give Credit To Bumrah For The Way He's Evolved As A Player: Mhambrey

New Delhi, Jan 20 (IANS) Former India coach Paras Mhambrey said one has to give credit to fast-bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah for the way he's evolved as a player since appearing in IPL 2013, highlighting that very few bowlers in the world have created a big impact across all three formats.

Since his international debut in 2016, Bumrah has swiftly risen to be one of the best fast-bowlers produced by India across all formats. With 15 scalps, Bumrah was the Player of the in India winning 2024 Men's T20 in Barbados.

Though back spasms prevented him from bowling in the second innings of Sydney Test, Bumrah was named Player of the Series of the 2024/25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy, finishing with 32 wickets across five games.

“You have to give credit to Bumrah for the way he has evolved as a player. He is so focused. He is aware of his game. He has a constant need to improve. That's why he is number one. He's the best in the world in all three formats. Don't judge players by the number of games he's played, but also on the impact he's made in all three formats.”

“Very few bowlers in the world create that impact in all three formats. His numbers in T20s, ODIs and Tests speak about his work ethics. He's one of the few guys who enjoys playing Test cricket. He just doesn't leave the ball,” Mhambrey was quoted as saying by miemirates.

He also expressed happiness over Bumrah taking a liking to leadership role, which he has taken in three Tests so far.“He has taken a liking to captaining the team as well, and I am very happy about it. He doesn't just focus on his game, he is very inclusive. He understands his role is also about grooming, assisting others, which he has taken to very nicely. It's not just winning games for the country. It's about leaving an impact on everyone.”

Mhambrey, currently in the UAE as Bowling Coach of MI Emirates, before he takes up the same role in IPL 2025, reflected on Bumrah's journey so far.

“I think if you just look back, he's had a phenomenal journey. As a rookie he was picked up at the IPL and he wasn't known at all. That's where the MI setup comes in, in terms of support staff and the scouts having an eye for a player like this.”

“John (Wright) was the guy who had a look at him and suggested his name to the management. It speaks a lot about the team that works here. Obviously the skills were there. It was important to give him the best of physios, trainers, having the right people to guide you, senior players.”

Mhambrey signed off by saying he hopes to see more of Bumrah's bowling for at least the next five years, provided his body supports him in executing his unique bowling action.“You never know (on how much he can get better from here). I don't think he's a guy who looks at numbers. Just being able to win and contribute to the team's success is what he'll be looking at. Fingers crossed, I just hope his body supports him here.”

“His action saps up a lot of energy. My worry will always be the longevity of this individual. We have got to take care of him. It is easy to get away from the goal. He needs to be around for Indian cricket. I'm sure he wants to play, but we have to be smart on how to use him.”

“On a personal front, I think he would just want to be doing what he is doing. You look at him on the ground and you know he is enjoying himself. When you sit in the dressing room thinking, 'oh this is what he should be doing now', invariably, he does exactly that the next ball.”

“You understand he is thinking and reading the batters very well. You feel one of the fielders should have been deeper, boom, he moves it. Super fun sitting outside and watching him. It is a treat. I just hope I get to watch it for the next five years.”