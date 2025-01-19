Ministry Concludes Major Innovation Challenge As Digital Economy Push Intensifies

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Jan. 19 (Petra) -- The Ministry of Digital and Entrepreneurship concluded its flagship Hackathon 2024 Sunday, marking a significant milestone in the kingdom's efforts to accelerate digital innovation and entrepreneurship.The initiative, which targeted four strategic sectors - AgriTech, Education, Energy, and - aimed to generate 400 entrepreneurial solutions addressing 48 identified challenges.The program selected 100 innovative concepts for further development and support."Today's culmination of Hackathon 2024 embodies our shared vision for fostering creative ideas and empowering youth to lead our nation's future," said Digital Economy Ministry Secretary-General Samira Al-Zoubi at the closing ceremony.She highlighted the initiative's role in establishing a foundation for over 100 ventures in priority sectors.The selected projects will receive support through the "StartupsJo" platform, designed to connect emerging companies with investors.Al-Zoubi noted Jordan's improving global innovation rankings, citing a seven-position advancement to 71st among 132 countries in the 2023 Global Innovation Index, and a leap from 34th to 15th in the National Entrepreneurship Observatory report between 2020 and 2024.Patrick Lambrechts, Head of Cooperation at the EU Delegation in Jordan emphasized Jordan's strategic focus on digital economy development amid economic governance challenges."Jordan is steadily progressing toward its Economic Modernization Vision, aiming to position the kingdom as a hub for sustainable growth," he said, reaffirming EU support for Jordan's entrepreneurship and innovation initiatives.The program reflects Jordan's continued commitment to fostering innovation since launching the Arab world's first business incubator in 2001, establishing the kingdom as a regional entrepreneurship hub.