NHRC Chairperson Calls For Spreading Culture Of Tolerance

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Madrid: Chairperson of the National Human Rights Committee (NHRC) and Chairperson of the Global Alliance of National Human Rights Institutions (GANHRI) H E Maryam bint Abdullah Al Attiyah, reaffirmed her rejection and condemnation of all forms of intolerance, hatred, and extremism, regardless of their source. She stressed the importance of fostering a culture of tolerance.

Speaking at Casa Arabe in Madrid, H E Al Attiyah said,“As you are aware, Muslims today are facing campaigns that tarnish their image worldwide. However, we remain committed to correcting the distorted perception of Islam and affirming shared human values.”

She added,“We must not overlook the alarming spread of racism globally. In this digital age, we increasingly witness exclusionary rhetoric, hate speech, and racist practices, which we categorically condemn.”

Al Attiyah called for earnest efforts to achieve the global demand for peace and security, guided by the values of cooperation and compassion among people.

She also provided an overview of the NHRC's 20242030 strategy, highlighting its role and priorities.“Our work focuses on establishing a legislative environment aligned with international human rights standards, encouraging the ratification of additional human rights conventions, and monitoring the implementation of treaties Qatar has already ratified.

“We are equally committed to promoting equality, ensuring access to justice and remedies, and empowering vulnerable groups to claim their rights,” she explained.

Al Attiyah noted that Qatar has made significant progress in advancing human rights by amending labour-related laws, including abolishing the sponsorship (kafala) system, exit permits, and introducing the Wage Protection System, a minimum wage, and a Workers' Support Fund, rapid dispute resolution mechanisms, such as labour arbitration committees, have also been established.

Al Attiyah held separate meetings with Cristina Juarez de la Fuente, Deputy Director and Coordinator of Programming and Institutional Relations at Casa Arabe, and H E Angel Gabilondo Pujol, Spain's Ombudsman. During her meeting with Juarez, both parties agreed to sign a cooperation agreement between the NHRC and Casa Arabe in Madrid.

Al Attiyah expressed her admiration for Casa Arabe, saying,“The sense of celebration here goes beyond my identity as an Arab and Muslim; it stems from the profound message of love and respect embedded in its mission.”

She added,“The atmosphere here, steeped in history, opens doors for dialogue among civilisations and reinforces the idea that Arab-Islamic culture is part of a rich human heritage that fosters understanding and peace. These moments are special as they allow us to contribute to this noble mission for the benefit of humanity.”

She praised Spain's efforts in preserving the architectural and cultural landmarks left by Arabs in Andalusia.“Restoration and protection projects, manuscript translations, the establishment of Arab and Islamic studies centres, exhibitions, partnerships, and investments in heritage preservation all serve as an inspiring example of tolerance, objectivity, and impartiality towards different cultures,” she noted.

During her meeting with the Ombudsman, Al Attiyah proposed hosting an exhibition in Madrid in 2025 on artificial intelligence and human rights, involving university students in collaboration with the Robotics Centre in Madrid. She also suggested organising a seminar on sports and human rights, accompanied by an art exhibition.