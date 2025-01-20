TCCIMA official urges government to address tax challenges in transport sector

(MENAFN) Peyman Sanandaji, head of the Committee at the Tehran Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture (TCCIMA), called on the government to resolve tax-related issues affecting transport companies, which he argued are hindering progress toward a company-centered transport system in Iran.



Sanandaji also criticized delays in issuing executive directives related to the budget during a meeting with the Minister of Economic Affairs and Finance, as well as senior officials from various organizations, according to the TCCIMA portal.



The meeting, which was attended by heads of the Central Bank of Iran (CBI), the Insurance Regulatory Authority, the Islamic Republic of Iran Customs Administration (IRICA), the Iranian National Tax Administration (INTA), and the Securities and Exchange Organization (SEO), focused on monetary, financial, and foreign exchange policies.



Sanandaji highlighted that a recent government directive regarding currency allocation for imported vehicles, as stipulated in Note 3 of Article 10 of the current budget law, was issued late in January, leaving only two months before the fiscal year ends.

