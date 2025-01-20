NIGC distributes 149 million cubic meters of gas to power plants

(MENAFN) The National Iranian Company (NIGC) reported that on Thursday, January 16, it supplied 149 million cubic meters (mcm) of gas to the country's power plants.



According to a Friday report from the Oil Ministry, this delivery was crucial in maintaining the stability of the electricity grid during a cold snap in Iran, when gas demand typically increases.



With temperatures expected to continue dropping, citizens are urged to manage their consumption to ensure the stability of both gas and electricity networks.



The Iran Power Generation, Transmission, and Distribution Company (Tavanir) issued a statement thanking the public for their cooperation in optimizing energy use. The statement recommended maintaining indoor temperatures between 18°C and 21°C and turning off unnecessary lights and high-energy-consuming appliances to help ensure a steady electricity supply.



In the past 24 hours, total gas consumption in the country reached 867 mcm, with the residential and commercial sectors accounting for 69 percent of the total usage.

MENAFN20012025000045016755ID1109107366