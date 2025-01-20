Importance Of Celebrating International Day Of Education Highlighted

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: of Education and Higher Education H E Lolwah bint Rashid Al Khater, stressed the importance of celebrating the International Day of Education by translating the slogan“Education is Everyone's Responsibility” into reality, as education is a fundamental pillar in driving sustainable development.

This came during her inspection visit to Al Ahnaf Bin Qais Independent Preparatory School for Boys yesterday, where she was briefed on the progress of the educational process. The Minister expressed her admiration for the students' activity and response, and discussions took place with students in various departments, especially the integration students participating in the day's activities.

Al Khater also praised the efforts made by the school's teachers and technical and administrative staff to support the educational process.

In this regard, Director of Al Ahnaf Bin Qais Preparatory School for Boys Ali Saeed Al Humaidi, said,“The school has prepared various activities to celebrate the International Day of Education, and to activate its special tagline, which is“Education is Everyone's Responsibility”. From this standpoint, parents were invited to attend live classes with their children as they are partners in their learning process.”

He said that a variety of activities organised by the school, including scientific research activities, scientific experiment exhibitions, an art exhibition, various robot and drone competitions, a fine arts exhibition, an educational support department, a special astronomy experiment and seeing the sun through a telescope equipped with special filters, in addition to lectures given by a group of guests on the value of education and the responsibility of partners in the process of learning generations.

Qatar celebrates the International Day of Education, which falls on January 24 of each year, by organising many educational, cultural, scientific and sports activities, in partnership with parents.

The Ministry has invited parents to participate in activities and events held in schools, to view the progress of academic achievement, as the family is an essential and integral partner in achieving the general objectives of the educational process.