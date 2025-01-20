LIVE UPDATES: Joy As 90 Palestinians Prisoners Freed By Israel

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: Celebrations and fireworks were seen as two Red Cross buses carrying 90 freed Palestinian prisoners arrived in occupied West town of Beitunia.

Palestinians crowded around the bus and unfurled Palestinian national flag and Hamas flag, reported the AFP.

Inside the bus, some of the freed Palestinian female prisoners could be seen smiling and flashing the V for victory signs.

The 90 prisoners released early on Monday morning – all women and children – are the first of what is expected to be more than 1,000 Palestinians freed under the terms in the first phase of the ceasefire deal, and in exchange for 33 Israeli captives held in Gaza.

More than 230 of the Palestinian prisoners who will be freed under the agreement are expected to be exiled by Israel immediately upon their release, AFP reports.

Second prisoner exchange to take place in one week

Al Jazeera reported that next week on Saturday four Israeli detainees will be released in exchange for Palestinian prisoners.

Palestinian prominent prisoner Khalida Jarrar (C) is greeted by well-wishers following her release in the early hours of January 20, 2025. (Photo by Zain Jaafar / AFP)

Khalida Jarrar freed after months in solitary confinement

The most prominent Palestinian prisoner freed is the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP) leader in the occupied West Bank, Khalida Jarrar.

Jarrar who had been in solitary confinement used to be a member of the Palestinian parliament.

Photos: Joy as freed Palestinians are greeted by family and loved ones

Pictures from the occupied town of West Bank Beitunia, on the outskirts of Ramallah where people gather around the Red Cross bus carrying some 90 prisoners set free by Israel in the early hours of January 20, 2025, upon its arrival. Crowds cheered, chanted and honked car horns as two buses carrying the prisoners arrived in Beitunia following their release as part of the Gaza ceasefire deal that began on January 19 and saw three Israeli hostages freed by Hamas in the Gaza Strip. Photos by Zain Jaafar / AFP

