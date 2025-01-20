Egypt Thanks Qatar For Role In Success Of Truce Agreement In Gaza Strip

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Cairo: The Arab Republic of Egypt expressed its gratitude to the State of Qatar for its continuous and fruitful coordination to ensure reaching a ceasefire agreement in the Gaza Strip and praised the pivotal role played by the new US administration under President Donald in ending the crisis, in addition to that of current US President Joe Biden.

In a statement issued on Saturday, the Egyptian of Foreign Affairs stressed that, in coordination with its partners in the State of Qatar and the United States, Egypt is committed to constantly work on consolidating the ceasefire agreement and the full implementation of its provisions, by establishing a joint operations room based in Egypt to oversee the exchange of the hostages and detainees, the entry of humanitarian aid, and the movement of individuals after the reopening of the Rafah Crossing.

Egypt expressed its hope that this be the beginning of a path that would require concerted regional and international efforts as to alleviate the suffering of the Palestinian people, calling on the international community, especially the United States, to support and consolidate the agreement for a permanent ceasefire and urging the international community to provide all humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people.