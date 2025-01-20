ISIPO head calls for privatization of industrial parks

(MENAFN) Reza Ansari, head of the Iran Small Industries and Industrial Parks Organization (ISIPO), emphasized the need to transition from government-managed industrial parks to non-governmental ones, citing their superior efficiency. Currently, over 90 percent of industrial parks in Iran are government-owned.



Speaking at the 12th council meeting of chamber heads from across the country, Ansari advocated for greater private sector involvement in managing industrial parks, as reported by IRIB.



He urged the organization to focus on issuing permits and supporting private sector participation, despite some resistance to privatization within the sector.



Ansari noted that there are currently 870 government-managed industrial parks and more than 70 non-governmental parks, with 30 of them operated by service companies. He highlighted that infrastructure investment in these parks totals 4.80 quadrillion rials (around USD9.6 billion), but an additional 340 trillion rials (about USD680 million) is needed to address outdated infrastructure, which should be funded through the national budget law.



Ansari also encouraged the Iran Chamber of Commerce to advocate for issues related to industrial parks and urged its members to support their development.

MENAFN20012025000045016755ID1109107357