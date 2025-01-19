Tensions Erupt In Maharashtra's Nandurbar After Two Groups Clash

(MENAFN- IANS) Nandurbar (Maharashtra), Jan 20 (IANS) An incident of stone-pelting and arson occurred between two groups within the limits of the Nandurbar City station in Maharashtra late on Sunday night (January 19).

The situation escalated following a minor accident that took place on Sunday morning between an auto rickshaw and a motorcycle, leading to unrest in the area.

Some individuals, reportedly social activists, attempted arson and threw stones, prompting swift action from the Nandurbar police.

"Around 10 p.m. yesterday, people of a particular community started pelting stones. Earlier in the day, an offence was registered about an incident, after which the stone pelting took place. Police forces deployed on the spot controlled the situation as a result of which violence did not spread to other areas. No property damage or casualty has been reported. Registration of offence is being done. We have identified a few suspects," said Nandurbar Superintendent of Police (SP), Shravan S. Dutt.

Upon receiving information about the incident, a large contingent of Nandurbar City Police was deployed to the spot, and the situation was brought under control.

According to reports, the clashes took place between 10 and 10:30 p.m. in the Trikoni Building, Halwai Mohalla, and Chirag Galli areas of Nandurbar city.

In response, the police stationed heavy security in these areas and managed to stabilise the situation within a short time.

Some establishments sustained damage during the stone-pelting, and there was an attempt to set another commercial establishment on fire.

To disperse the mob and restore order, the police fired tear gas shells.

Although the immediate tension has subsided, an uneasy calm prevails in the affected areas.

The police have taken several individuals into custody and are actively searching for others involved in the violence.

Speaking about the incident, Nandurbar SP, Shravan S. Dutt, urged residents to remain calm and avoid falling prey to rumours.

He appealed to citizens not to take the law into their own hands and to report any incidents of violence to the police immediately.

Heavy police deployment remains in place in the affected areas to maintain peace and order.