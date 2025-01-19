Turkish forces neutralize four PKK/YPG militants in northern Iraq, Syria
(MENAFN) Turkey's National Defense Ministry said on Sunday that Turkish security forces had "neutralized" four PKK/YPG militants in northern Iraq and Syria.
According to the ministry on X, one PKK/YPG terrorist was killed in the Operation Peace Spring zone in northern Syria, and three were targeted in the Operation Claw-Lock zone in northern Iraq.
Turkish authorities use the word "neutralize" to mean that the terrorists were killed, taken prisoner, or turned themselves in.
In order to organize cross-border strikes against Turkey, PKK terrorists usually hide in northern Iraq. In 2022, Turkey initiated Operation Claw-Lock to counter this threat, focusing on PKK strongholds in the Metina, Zap, and Avasin-Basyan districts of northern Iraq.
Since 2016, Turkey has conducted a number of effective anti-terror operations in northern Syria, such as Euphrates Shield (2016), Olive Branch (2018), and Peace Spring (2019), to stop the creation of a terror corridor and guarantee the peaceful relocation of locals.
Turkey, the United States, and the European Union all consider the PKK to be a terrorist group, having carried out a 40-year terror campaign against the country. The PKK's Syrian branch is called the YPG.
