Donald Trump To Take Oath As 47Th US President Tomorrow

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) Donald Trump, the U.S. President-elect, arrived in Washington on a special flight known as“Special Air Mission 47,” accompanied by his family to attend the presidential inauguration ceremony.

American reports indicate that the military C-32 aircraft traveled from Palm Beach, Florida to Washington late on Saturday, two days before the inauguration.

Images released from the C-32 military plane's landing in Washington show and his family members, including his wife Melania and son Barron, disembarking from the aircraft.

According to the Associated Press, Donald Trump returned to Washington on Saturday evening to celebrate with family, supporters, and political allies before his second inauguration.

Trump held a celebration at his Trump National Golf Club in Sterling, Virginia (about 30 miles outside Washington), attended by political figures, billionaires, celebrities, and family members.

On Monday, January 20, Donald Trump will take the oath of office as the 47th President of the United States, with his proposed Cabinet members, family, and other close associates in attendance.

This marks a pivotal moment in his political career, and despite controversies, Trump's return to office is expected to significantly shape both domestic and international policies in the years ahead.

