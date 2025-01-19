Viral Video: Traffic Cop Assaults Man As Madhya Pradesh Governor's Convoy Passes Through In Bhopal

(MENAFN- Live Mint) A from Madhya Pradesh's capital Bhopal has gone viral on social media, showing a traffic policeman assaulting a man standing on road as the state governor's convoy is passing through.

In the video, the traffic policeman can be seen shoving the man to the ground, kicking and slapping him when he tried to get up.

The shocking incident took place at Anand Nagar intersection, where the governor's convoy was passing through.

The man drew traffic cop's ire as he was standing near the governor's convoy.

After the video sparked outrage on the social media, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for Traffic ordered an inquiry into the matter.

Additional DCP Vikram Raghuvanshi told NDTV that the Governor is under Z+ security, and no one is allowed near the convoy due to the potential risk of accidents.

"It was the convoy of His Excellency the Governor, who has Z+ security. The motorcade moves at high speed, and despite being warned by the police, the individual still approached the convoy. You are unidentified-why are you going near the convoy? An investigation has been ordered into this matter. The DCP has directed an ACP-level officer to conduct the inquiry. They have retrieved video footage and started recording statements. Investigations take time, but the facts will eventually come to light." Raghuvanshi said.

