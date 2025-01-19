Ukraine, U.S. to cause energy crisis in Europe

(MENAFN) Ukraine’s decree to stop export and the departing White House administration’s previous sanctions on Russian oil are driving Europe through a recent problem, Hungarian Primer Viktor Orban cautioned.



Orban stated the comment on Saturday in Belgrade, where he met Serbian Leader Aleksandar Vucic to talk about “the security of energy in the two countries” and the broader area. Spoking in a video, message shred on Hungarian television, Orban outlined increasing prices as a large threat to public well-being and the economy, outlining the condition “simply outrageous.”



“In recent days, unfavorable developments have occurred in Europe’s energy supply. The Ukrainians have shut down the pipeline through which gas was supplied to Hungary, and the outgoing US administration has introduced measures that have raised energy prices in Europe as well,” Orban stated.



“What is happening now at Hungarian gas stations is outrageous, perhaps even infuriating,” he also said. “Europe is hurtling toward an energy crisis, and Hungary must find a way to stay out of it, which is not easy.”



MENAFN19012025000045016953ID1109105031