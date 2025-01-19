عربي


Kashmir Likely To Witness Week-Long Wet Spell Till Jan 24

Kashmir Likely To Witness Week-Long Wet Spell Till Jan 24


1/19/2025 9:03:48 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar – Minimum temperatures rose marginally across Kashmir, bringing residents some respite from the intense cold. The respite, however, is likely to be short-lived as several parts of the valley are expected to receive rain and snow till January 24, officials said on Sunday.

Minimum temperatures across Kashmir were higher than usual on Saturday night.

The mercury settled at a low of minus 1 degree Celsius in Srinagar, down from last night's minus 0.9 degrees Celsius.

Pahalgam, one of the base camps for the annual Amarnath Yatra in south Kashmir, recorded a low of minus 3 degrees Celsius, a marginal increase from minus 3.4 degrees Celsius the night before.

The tourist resort of Gulmarg in north Kashmir, known for skiing, recorded a minimum temperature of minus 5.4 degrees Celsius.

The minimum temperature was minus 2.8 degrees Celsius in Qazigund, minus 2 degrees Celsius at Konibal in Pampore town, minus 2.6 degrees Celsius in Kupwara and minus 3.4 degrees Celsius in Kokernag.

Kashmir is likely to witness a week-long wet spell, the meteorological department said.

“There is a possibility of light rain or snowfall at several places over the next 36 hours. Light to moderate rains in Jammu and snowfall in some parts of Kashmir are expected from January 22 to 23,” a Met department official said.

The weather is expected to remain mainly dry from January 24 to January 28 and another wet spell is forecast from January 29 to January 31, the official said.

Kashmir is currently in the grip of 'Chillai-Kalan' - the harshest period of winter. During the 40 days of 'Chillai-Kalan', which began on December 21, the chances of snowfall are the highest and the mercury drops considerably.

'Chillai-Kalan' ends on January 30, followed by a 20-day 'Chillai-Khurd' (small cold) and a 10-day 'Chillai-Bachha' (baby cold).

