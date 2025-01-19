Donald Trump To Visit India, China After His Swearing-In? Report Reveals US President-Elect's Big Plans

(MENAFN- Live Mint) US President-elect Donald is likely to to India and China in the first few days of his Presidency. According to a report, a preliminary discussion on Donald Trump's visit to India has taken place during External Affairs S Jaishankar's trip to Washington

and it is likely to coincide with the QUAD Summit.

Donald Trump has also told his advisers that he wants to travel to China within 100 days of taking office to work on the relationship between the two countries. This decision to travel to China comes a few days after Donald Trump threatened tariffs on the country, that relatively soured ties.

Donald Trump 's inauguration is scheduled for Monday, January 20, and Chinese state news agencies said on Friday that Chinese Vice President Han Zheng will attend as Beijing stands ready to strengthen cooperation.

An invitation for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to meet with Donald Trump at the White House this spring is also being considered.

When Donald Trump spoke with Xi Jinping

A day ago, Donald Trump and Chinese President Xi Jinping discussed issues including TikTok , trade and Taiwan in a phone call, just days before Trump takes office again promising tariffs that could ratchet up tensions between the world's two biggest economies.

A Chinese state broadcaster said both Donald Trump and Xi Jinping were upbeat about the call. Donald Trump called it“a very good one” and Xi said he and Trump both hoped for a positive start to US-China relations. Also Read | Mukesh Ambani, Nita Ambani meet Donald Trump ahead of swearing-in ceremony

“The call was a very good one for both China and the U.S.A. It is my expectation that we will solve many problems together, and starting immediately. We discussed balancing Trade, Fentanyl, TikTok, and many other subjects,” Donald Trump wrote on his social media platform.

"President Xi and I will do everything possible to make the World more peaceful and safe!"

Xi Jinping also raised China's concerns about Taiwan, which Beijing maintains is part of its territory, and said he hoped the US would treat the matter with great care in Donald Trump's presidency.

(With agency inputs)