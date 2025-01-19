Turkish manufacturing firm Karmod builds steel-frame house in Montenegro in 10 days

(MENAFN) Karmod, a Turkish manufacturing company, has successfully completed its first steel-frame modular project in Montenegro’s capital, Podgorica. The company constructed a three-room home measuring 110 square meters (1,184 square feet), which was delivered by truck and fully assembled on-site within just 10 days. This project highlights the growing demand for durable, steel-frame housing solutions in the Balkans.



Ziya Yanik, the company’s foreign trade manager, emphasized the company’s efforts to establish itself as a recognized brand for steel-frame homes across Europe. He explained that Karmod is working to integrate its secure and long-lasting steel homes with local building standards in each country, allowing the company to complete more housing projects in Europe every day. This is part of their broader strategy to expand their presence across the continent.



Having already completed projects in more than 10 European countries, including Germany, France, the UK, and Portugal, Karmod is seeing an increasing demand from the Balkan region. Montenegro has now joined Romania and Bulgaria as the latest additions to Karmod’s growing portfolio of completed projects. The company tailors its designs to meet local conditions, ensuring that they align with safety standards, architectural preferences, and insulation needs.



Yanik also highlighted the many advantages of Karmod’s modular construction model, including its quick production time, efficient transportation, and the rapid assembly process. These features make steel-frame homes an attractive option for customers across Europe seeking cost-effective and reliable housing solutions.

