'Cried In Guilt': Ram Gopal Varma Gets Emotional After Re-Watching 'Satya' 25 Years Later

(MENAFN- Live Mint) Gopal Varma directorial crime-drama Satya re-released on the big screen on Friday, January 17. The classic underworld drama was first released in theatres on July 3 in 1998. Ram Gopal Varma shared his experience of watching the with Hungama.

The filmmaker attended a special screening of the movie before its re-release. Film's cast and crew gathered for the screening almost 25 years after its release. Describing the experience, the filmmaker said,“By the time Satya was rolling to an end.... I started choking and tears were rolling down my cheeks and I dint even care if anyone would see. The tears came from somewhere deep inside me not just for the film, but it was for everything that had gone into its making and more than that for what happened since.”

Satya director said that he saw bewildered faces of his team when the lights came on, internalising“what we had created.” He added, "Making a film is like giving birth to a child originating from throes of passion without truly realising the final outcome of a beautiful child.

Reflecting on audience response on Satya movie , the filmmaker said that he was blind to what people saw as he didn't feel what others felt. He asserted that he ignored the countless inspirations it sparked in so many by dismissing it as just another step in his journey towards an objective-less destination.

During self-introspection after re-watching Satya, Ram Gopal Varma realised that I didn't just cry for the tragedy in the film, he alleged that he wept“in joy for that version of myself."

“And I cried in guilt for my betrayals of all those who trusted me due to Satya. I also cried for the so many missed opportunities in me failing to set Satya as a gold standard for myself,” Bollywood Hungama quoted Ram Gopal Varma as saying.