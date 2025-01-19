Saudi House Pavilion To Debut At WEF AM25

(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia today announced the first-ever Saudi House pavilion for the World Economic Forum (WEF) Annual Meeting, which takes place from 20-24 January 2025 in Davos, Switzerland. It will be the second time Saudi House features at the WEF Annual Meeting, and the first time it will host a standalone pavilion.







Hosted by the of and Planning (MEP), Saudi House provides a where global thought leaders convene to discuss and dissect the challenges, opportunities and solutions defining the present and shaping the future of the global economy.

The global dialogues hosted at the Saudi House pavilion will also explore the impact of the social and economic transformation underway across the Kingdom, and the unprecedented opportunities to grow, innovate and invest in Saudi Arabia that continue to emerge under Saudi Vision 2030.





Set to host industry-leading entities from a broad spectrum of sectors to its dedicated space in Davos, the Saudi House pavilion marks a significant expansion of the Kingdom's long-standing presence and participation at the World Economic Forum's Annual Meeting.

Alongside MEP, the entities represented and participating in Saudi House include the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Transport and Logistics Services, the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology, the Ministry of Tourism, the Ministry of Investment, the Royal Commission for Jubail and Yanbu, the Royal Commission of AlUla, the General Authority for Civil Aviation (GACA), the Saudi Tourism Authority (STA), the Research Development and Innovation Authority (RDIA), the Centre for the Fourth Industrial Revolution in Saudi Arabia (C4IR), and Diriyah Company.

Representatives from the Saudi entities will participate in more than 15 sessions, including 10 WEF-accredited sessions on topics including the future of the global economy, the future of trade and logistics, investment, aviation and sustainable tourism.

The 55th WEF Annual Meeting is taking place under the theme of“Collaboration for the Intelligent Age”, and will convene global leaders to explore how to address geopolitical shocks, stimulate growth to improve living standards, and steward a just and inclusive energy transition.

The 55th annual meeting of the World Economic Forum will convene the foremost leaders from government, business and civil society, as well as preeminent scientific and cultural thinkers. The Forum brings together representatives from more than 100 governments, major international organizations, and more than 1,000 major private sector players, in addition to young changemakers and representatives of civil society and academic institutions.