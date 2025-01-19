Turkey, Axiom Space sign agreement to advance space industry collaboration

(MENAFN) The Turkish Space Agency (TUA) and US-based space infrastructure developer Axiom Space have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) aimed at exploring opportunities for Turkey’s burgeoning space industry.



The agreement, announced on Saturday by Turkey's Ministry of Industry and Technology, sets the stage for collaboration in a range of sectors, including space technology, aviation, textiles, material science, advanced manufacturing, communications, and life sciences. The partnership seeks to drive innovation and sustainability within Turkey’s space sector while also engaging other industries in the country.



A key component of the cooperation is the focus on inspiring and involving Turkey’s youth in space-related activities, with the goal of nurturing the next generation of astronauts, engineers, scientists, and leaders. The ministry emphasized that this collaboration would not only contribute to the space sector but also foster innovation in broader industries.



The MoU outlines several ambitious goals, including the establishment of a research and exploration laboratory, the creation of manufacturing facilities utilizing microgravity, testing materials for deep space missions, and developing transportation and logistics hubs in low-Earth orbit. Other objectives include building new communication and observation platforms and providing professional astronaut training spaces.

