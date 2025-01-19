Iran, Tajikistan ink 23 collaboration contracts in president Pezeshkian’s visit

(MENAFN) Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian concluded his two-day official visit to Tajikistan on Friday, before departing for Moscow, marking a key moment in the enhancement of bilateral relations. During the visit, the two countries signed 23 agreements across various sectors, underscoring their shared commitment to strengthening diplomatic, economic, and cultural ties. The agreements serve as a testament to both nations' determination to address challenges and foster closer collaboration in the future.



One of the key highlights of the visit was the announcement of a plan to raise trade between Iran and Tajikistan to over USD500 million. Pezeshkian emphasized the potential for expanded economic cooperation and revealed plans for an upcoming meeting of the joint economic commission to further advance this goal. The visit also included a series of high-level talks aimed at removing trade barriers and fast-tracking joint projects between the two countries.



Discussions between Pezeshkian and Tajik President Emomali Rahmon were centered on expanding cooperation in science, education, transportation, and agriculture. Both leaders expressed their enthusiasm for the agreements as a solid foundation for future partnerships and progress.



Pezeshkian also addressed academic circles in Tajikistan, reiterating Iran’s dedication to global health and its commitment to peace and rejecting violence. The visit also included talks with senior Tajik officials to facilitate further trade agreements, including a preferential trade pact, setting the stage for future economic collaboration.

