Karmod completes first steel-frame housing project in Montenegro, expanding footprint in the Balkans

(MENAFN) In Podgorica, the capital of Montenegro, Turkish company Karmod finished a modular housing project, which was the company's first steel-frame building in the nation.



According to a company statement, the 110 square meter (1,184 square foot) three-room home was transported by truck and completely put up on location in ten days.



The Balkan region's increasing need for sturdy steel-frame homes is demonstrated by this project.



The company's foreign trade manager, Ziya Yanik, highlighted their advancement in becoming a well-known brand for steel-frame homes throughout Europe.



“We are integrating our secure and long-lasting steel homes with country-specific building standards, expanding the number of housing projects we complete across Europe every day,” Yanik stated.



The business has completed projects in more than ten European nations, including Portugal, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.



With Montenegro joining Romania and Bulgaria as the newest members of their portfolio, Yanik observed a discernible rise in demand from Balkan nations.



